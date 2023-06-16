Khaled Barakat, a Palestinian writer and member of the executive committee of the Masar Badil: Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, has stated in an interview with Press TV in London that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to China is “worthless,” and that China should instead strengthen its relations with the Palestinian resistance.

Barakat alluded to the failure of the so-called “negotiations process” and the failed “two-state solution,” and added that “Abbas is a weak figure who has lost his role and is on his way out of the scene at a time when the negotiations option has come to an end. That path is dead and it is not possible to revive it again.”

Barakat noted “the importance of China’s role in the [Middle East] region and the need to strengthen Arab-Chinese relations at all levels against imperialist forces, Zionism, and the occupation, but not at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian and Arab people.”

“Let us remember that China restored its full relationship with the Zionist entity after the Madrid settlement conference in 1991, and today enjoys significant economic relations with the Zionist enemy,” Barakat said. “This, in fact, does not serve the struggle of the Palestinian people, and Israel-China relations should be seen as a reflection of US-China relations as well.”

“China has the right to see Taiwan as an integral part of the [One China] policy, and so it must take into consideration the position of the Palestinian people, who also see ‘One Palestine,’ from the river to the sea,” Barakat explained. “The Palestinian people do not accept the division of their land.”

He also warned of the possible loss of China’s positive image among the Palestinian and Arab people if it does not strengthen its relations with the Palestinian resistance, which today enjoys the support of the overwhelming popular majority in Palestine and the diaspora.

(Masar Badil)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.