Luis Almagro Dusts Off Coup Script and Targets Nicaragua

This Tuesday, November 9, the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, posted a message on his Twitter account revealing his intention of promoting a new coup d’état in the region—this time in Nicaragua—following the incontestable results that confirmed the victory of Daniel Ortega in the Central American country’s elections this week.

Almagro, once again following Washington’s directives, made his interventionist aims clear by calling for the rejection of the results of the general elections in Nicaragua which gave President Daniel Ortega the presidency with almost 76% of the votes. The election was marked by a strong turnout of over 65%—barely affected by the election boycott promoted by the United States regime and its local puppets.

“We reject the results of the illegitimate elections in #Nicaragua,” Almagro wrote on Twitter. “I urge the countries of @OEA_oficial to respond to this clear violation of the Democratic Charter during their #OEA Assembly.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nicaragua’s President Ortega Re-elected with 75% of Vote & Strong Turnout – New Lima Group in the Making

Rechazamos los resultados de las elecciones ilegítimas en #Nicaragua. Insto a países de @OEA_oficial a responder a esta clara violación de la Carta Democrática durante su #AsambleaOEA. Informe de la Secretaría xa Fortalecimiento de la Democracia: https://t.co/MveDywNrXm — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) November 9, 2021

Accompanying the tweet, Almagro published a report by the OAS Secretariat for Strengthening Democracy, which describes what, in its opinion, is an “erosion and breakdown of democracy in Nicaragua”

Likewise, in the text it calls on the international community to demand the annulment of the elections of November 7 and the holding of new elections, trampling on the most basic international rules regarding respect for the sovereignty of nations.

RELATED CONTENT: President Ortega: Nicaraguan People Vote for Peace and Not for War – Washington Interventionism Activated

In the second official tabulation of the elections, with 97.74% of the 13,459 Ballot Receiving Boards (JRV) scrutinized, the president obtained 75.9% of the votes. Elector enthusiasm at the polls was particularly notable when one takes into account the electoral boycott promoted by elements of Nicaragua’s extreme right and pro-US political elements, and by international and local mainstream media outlets. The turnout was barely affected by this boycott campaign. In 2006 turnout was 61.2%, in 2011 it jumped to 73.9%, and it was reported at 68.2% in 2016. This year’s voter turnout was 65.2%.

Almagro’s coup plans in the region

Prior to the general elections in Nicaragua, the Minister of Foreign Relations of the Central American country, Denis Moncada, rejected the OAS’s participation as an observer during the elections. The Nicaraguan authorities alleged that the OAS, headquartered in Washington, DC, does not in fact function as a serious institution, but responds only to the political interests of the United States. The credibility of the regional body was severely affected by the OAS’s role in the 2019 coup d’état against Evo Morales in Bolivia.

“We cannot invite someone who has participated in the promotion and execution of a coup against a democratic country such as Bolivia,” Moncada stated at the time.

Let us recall that the OAS led the coup d’état perpetrated in Bolivia in 2019 against the then president Evo Morales. The OAS presented a report on the elections which was subsequently revealed to have zero credibility. After an investigation, Almagro even acknowledged his guilt in the massacres perpetrated by Jeanine Anez’s coup regime.

Featured image: OAS’s Luis Almagro. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.