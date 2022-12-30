This Tuesday, December 27, Spain appointed the Iberian diplomat, Ramón Santos Martínez, as its ambassador to Caracas, after two years without a diplomatic representative at that level. Santos Martínez was chosen to replace Jesús Silva, who was declared persona non grata by Caracas in November 2020 after being accused of facilitating the escape to Spain of the former opposition politician and fugitive from Venezuelan justice, Leopoldo López.

Martínez has held the position of chargé d’affaires of the Spanish legation in Venezuela since November 2021, the highest diplomatic role in the country since the position of ambassador became vacant. He was also the ambassador of Spain to Panama (2015-2019) and to Bolivia (2008-2012), and was previously appointed to the Spanish embassies in Washington, Brussels-EU, and Quito.

Santos Martínez has headed the Spanish Embassy in Caracas since 2021, when he replaced the now secretary of state for Ibero-America and the Caribbean, Juan Fernández-Trigo. Fernández-Trigo had been chosen by the Spanish government to improve relations with Caracas after the friction caused by the active support of the Spanish embassy not only in the escape of Leopoldo López, but in alignment with the far-right political parties who had been trying to oust the government of Nicolás Maduro.

“D. Ramón Santos Martínez is appointed ambassador of Spain in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” announced the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in a statement issued at the end of the Council of Ministers. The Spanish measure, expected for weeks, comes after the return of several Latin American diplomats to Caracas, and the resumption of the Mexico Talks with the far-right Venezuelan opposition—the same opposition faction that in recent days has announced the ending of the imaginary “interim government” of former deputy Juan Guaidó.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.