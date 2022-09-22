Leopoldo López, fugitive from Venezuelan justice, assured that, since 2021, the board of directors of Monómeros and its manager, Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea, were involved in acts of corruption.

Through a statement, López tried to disassociate himself from the acts of corruption that surround Monómeros, blaming the board, which was appointed by former deputy Juan Guaidó.

Since 2021, López, the leader of Popular Will (Voluntad Popular, VP), knew that the board of directors of Monómeros and its manager, Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea, were involved in acts of corruption.

Given this situation, Guaidó supposedly went to the former National Assembly to request approval to remove him, but he did not succeed. However, he did not mention who prevented it.

“Once the Superintendence of Companies of Colombia, in August 2021, ratified their complaints, I worked to achieve consensus around two fundamental issues, remove those accused of corruption and start the reorganization of the company,” claimed López in his statement. “President Juan Guaidó Márquez took the case to the National Assembly, but did not achieve the necessary majority to advance the proposal.”

López admitted that he maintained contact, both with the board of directors and with the management of Monómeros, as well as with the government of Colombia.

The opponent stated that the Monómeros board of directors were corrupt as they hired lawyers and lobbyists, in Colombia and in the United States, “to create the story, with the sole purpose of staying in the company, ignoring the decisions of the interim government.”

“The only hostile takeover was the one perpetrated by Rodríguez Laprea and his henchmen,” stated López.

Although Leopoldo López seeks to escape unscathed from the Monómeros corruption plot, more and more evidence and accusations are coming out against him.

Recently, a Colombian journalist reported that, according to some audits, Monómeros sent some payments to the brother of former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe, Camilo Uribe, transfers that coincided with a visit by López to the former president.

