Maduro and Putin Ratify Multidimensional Alliance During Phone Call

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in which they ratified the multidimensional alliance between both nations.

Both leaders provided updates on the advances in cooperation on a wide range of issues, and highlighted that there has been an increase of 12% in commercial exchange.

They also highlighted advances in economic, health, and military issues, in addition to increased air connectivity between Caracas and Moscow.

President Maduro took advantage of the telephone conversation to thank Russia for its support in the fight against the pandemic, through the supply of vaccines and medicines, which has helped guarantee the health of Venezuelans.

RELATED CONTENT: National Endowment for Democracy Provided $1.2 Million to Kazakhstan to Help Spark Color Revolution Against Pro-Russian and Pro-China Regime

It is worth noting that Russia is one of Venezuela’s main allies in the struggle against COVID-19, after supplying the country with millions of doses of its Sputnik V vaccine, and recently Sputnik Light, which was included in the mass vaccination campaign as a booster dose.

Sostuve una importante conversación telefónica con el hermano Presidente Vladímir Putin. Intercambiamos sobre temas referentes a la cooperación existente en diversas áreas estratégicas al más alto nivel, relación que se fortalece con la unión inquebrantable de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/aC285vPCLT — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 20, 2022

In addition, President Maduro expressed his complete support for Russia and his total rejection of the provocative and manipulative political campaigns against the Eurasian country. This referred to Washington’s and NATO’s campaign to forbid Russia to exercise sovereignty over its own territory and carry out military drills amid an increase military presence of the US and NATO in Ukraine.

“We discussed issues related to existing cooperation in various strategic areas at the highest level, a relationship that is strengthened by the unbreakable union of our peoples,” the Venezuelan head of state wrote on his Twitter account.

A few months ago, President Maduro announced a presidential visit to Russia to strengthen the strategic alliance formed between the two nations since the presidency of Hugo Chávez.

RELATED CONTENT: Foreign Minister Plasencia Meets Russian Ambassador to Set 2022 Bilateral Agenda

For his part, President Vladimir Putin congratulated Maduro and the Venezuelan people for the PSUV’s victory in the recent regional and municipal elections on November 21.

🇷🇺🇻🇪📞 Los líderes de Rusia y Venezuela destacaron la importancia de continuar la cooperación en la lucha contra el #COVID19, incluyendo los suministros de vacunas rusas a Venezuela. 🤝 Acordaron intensificar los contactos ruso-venezolanos a diversos niveles.#RusiaVenezuela pic.twitter.com/rHBGBakkxW — Cancillería Rusia 🇷🇺 (@mae_rusia) January 20, 2022

Putin reiterated his broad support for the defense of the sovereignty of the nation, and in favor of the development of Venezuela.

Russia and Venezuela recently confirmed their cooperation in military matters, which they plan to expand soon.

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro (left) in a meeting with President Putin during Maduro’s last visit to Russia in October 2019. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.