Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s historic tour of the People’s Republic of China continues in Shandong after a stop in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

President Maduro arrived on Sunday, September 10, at Yaoqiang International Airport in Jinan City, Shandong Province, and was welcomed by Vice Governor of Shandong Province Deng Yunfeng, Director of Foreign Affairs of Shandong Province Cai Xianjin, Deputy Director of Foreign Affairs of Shandong Province Yongsen, and Deputy Director of the General Office of the People’s Government of Shandong Province Liu Sijie.

#EsNoticia 📰 | La histórica gira que ha empendido el presidente de la República @NicolasMaduro desde el pasado viernes 8 de septiembre, continúa en Shandong, en la República Popular China. El Jefe de Estado arribó al Aeropuerto Internacional Yaoqiang de la ciudad de Jinan.… pic.twitter.com/hBDNrEgGIx — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) September 10, 2023

So far in the tour, President Maduro has held meetings with high-level representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC), along with local and national officials, to promote exchange in various areas of common interest, seeking to strengthen ties of friendship, mutual respect, and complementarity in a strategic relationship.

President Maduro witnessed China’s technological progress in visits to the Zhangjian Artificial Intelligence Island Experimental Center and the Fenglin Medical Technology Park.

On Saturday, he met with the Secretary of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, Chen Jining. Maduro shared the Venezuelan efforts to promote economic development using the Chinese model as a reference.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.