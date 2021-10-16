Mapping Faultlines: The Dilemmas of Non-Alignment

By NewsClick – Oct 14, 2021

Newsclick’s Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha talks about the history and legacy of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which marks 60 years this year. He explains the role NAM played over the decades, especially in strengthening the force of decolonization. He also analyzes the challenges before the group today.

Featured image: Former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, former President of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, former President of Egypt, Gamal Abdel Nasser, former President of Indonesia, Sukarno, and former President of Yugoslavia, Josip Tito, at the founding meeting of the Non Aligned Movement in 1969 in Belgrade. File photo.

(Internationalist 360°)