The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, lashed out at Argentina’s public sector workers, threatening to deduct their salary if they join the upcoming national strike that was called by the General Confederation of Workers (CGT) for January 24.

In a statement to the press, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni announced that the government made the decision to deduct the working day from public sector workers who go on strike.

“The salary is a consideration and whoever does not work, it is reasonable that he/she does not get paid,” Adorni said.

He further stated that in his opinion there is no reason for the strike. He even described as “childish” the reasons given by the groups of workers for adopting the measure in protest.

“Here there is no reason for the strike or at least the explanations they have given as to why are almost childish. We are still waiting for the arguments as to the reason for the strike, which are still not clear to us,” Adorni said.

This would not be Milei’s first measure against workers who protest against his policies, since in December 2023 he threatened to deprive social welfare benefits to those who promote, instigate, organize or participate in street protests.

Additionally, he issued a decree at the end of December in which he dismissed about 7,000 public sector workers who had been hired in 2023, under the allegation of reducing the country’s public spending.

Since Javier Milei assumed the presidency of Argentina, there have been multiple demonstrations aganist the policies and laws that he wants to implement in the country, such as the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), and the Omnibus Law.

The social movements condemn Milei’s adjustments and measures, stating that they are a direct attack on the rights of Argentinians.

As a result of the devaluation and the economic deregulation policies promoted by Milei, the December price index shot up by 25%, a figure not seen in Argentina for about 20 years.

The strike called by the CGT will last 12 hours starting at noon on January 24, which is the day the Omnibus Law will begin debate in Congress.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

