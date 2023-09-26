The foreign minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, reported that his country’s embassy in the United States was the target of a terrorist attack on Sunday night.

Through the social network, the foreign minister noted that two molotov cocktails were thrown at the building. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The embassy is located in Washington, DC, and was reopened in 2015 after its closure for 54 years following the United States’ severing of diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1961.

Rodríguez recalled that this was the second recent terrorist attack against the diplomatic headquarters in Washington. The first was in April 2020. On that occasion, an individual fired an assault rifle at the diplomatic headquarters.

The Foreign Minister attributed the attack to anti-Cuban groups which “turn to terrorism because they feel a sense of impunity.” Faced with these attacks, noted Rodríguez, “Cuba has alerted US authorities repeatedly.”

Investigation

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said that “hatred launched, once again, a terrorist attack against our Embassy in Washington last night, in an act of violence and impotence that could have cost valuable lives.”

Díaz-Canel requested the United States to investigate the case.

El odio lanzó anoche, otra vez, un ataque terrorista contra nuestra Embajada en #Washington, en un acto de violencia y de impotencia que pudo costar valiosas vidas. Lo denunciamos y esperamos acción de las autoridades norteamericanas.#Cuba 🇨🇺 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 25, 2023

It should be noted that this Sunday’s attack occurred hours after Rodríguez and Díaz-Canel returned to Havana, after spending a week in New York, where they participated in the United Nations General Assembly.

“The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations requires the United States, as a receiving country, to take all appropriate measures to protect the premises of the mission against intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity,” wrote an official statement from Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MINREX.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns this terrorist action and hopes that the United States Government will act in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, in the interest of avoiding the repetition of these events.

“The Ministry warns once again about the message that is being conveyed regarding the attitude of the US government in the face of threats of this type against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters, but also against those of other countries in the city of Washington D.C.

“It also warns against the double standards used by the US government’s supposed commitment against terrorism.”

Solidarity

The foreign minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, condemned the terrorist attack on the Cuban Embassy in Washington, noting that the attack threatens “the sovereign integrity of Cuba.”

“From Venezuela, we condemn this new terrorist attack against the sovereign integrity of Cuba, and we stand in solidarity with its people and authorities,” Foreign Minister Gil wrote on the social media.

