The “K money route” case against Cristina Fernández Kirchner was dismissed.

Judge Sebastian Casanello had no choice but to dismiss the case against the Argentinian vice president after prosecutor Guillermo Marijuán admitted that, in the 10 years of a heavily mediatized investigation, he had not found a single item of evidence against the former president.

Judge Sebastián Casanello dismissed Vice President Cristina Fernández Kirchner (CFK) in the so-called “K Money route” case. The judge followed the line of prosecutor Guillermo Marijuán, who after 10 years of having this case in his hands determined that there was never any evidence against the former president.

In his ruling, the judge paid attention to “the request of the accuser and initiator of the case,” that is, of the prosecutor, “to dismiss” the former president of the charges for which she had been accused.

The judge considered that “the legality requirements” of that petition were met and expressed “satisfaction” for having complied with “the legal order” of analysis and interpretation of the elements in the file. These elements did not provide evidence to support the accusation.

In other words, no evidence was found that the former president had anything to do with the money laundering for which businessman Lázaro Báez was convicted.

In this manner, the magistrate put an end to another of the scandalous processes against Cristina Fernández Kirchner, where the judiciary, hand in hand with the hegemonic media, made a spectacle prevail over the provision of evidence of alleged crimes.

The accusation sustained for years was based both on the opinion of Marijuan, and on the reports of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) and the Financial Information Unit (UIF), which dismissed the accusations of the complainant Macrista NGO, Bases Republicanas.

The resolution

Casanello’s resolution decreed “the dismissal of Cristina Elisabet Fernández … regarding the facts for which she was investigated” and declared that “the formation of this summary does not affect the good name and honor that she would have enjoyed.”

In its foundations, the judge echoed the withdrawal of the accusation against CFK that Marijuan presented on May 24, a procedure in which the judge closed the investigation opened seven years ago “after considering the evidence to determine whether the former president had participated in the money laundering operations attributed, in this case, to Lázaro Báez and his entourage.”

“Without accusation, there is no possible criminal process,” Casanello determined in his three-page brief, where he based his decision on the grounds presented a week ago by the prosecution.

At this point, the text adopted a criterion of the Highest Court that defends the work of the representative of the Public Ministry in the debate stage to advance or not to the stage of oral trial.

Therefore, it continues, in the absence of an accusation by the prosecutor, “the judge finds his jurisdiction limited” and “cannot go beyond the claim required by the prosecution or replace the punitive mission of the State.”

(Página 12)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

