May 31, 2023
Bolivian President Luis Arce (left), Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (center) and Brazilian President Lula da Silva (right) preparing to take a photo at the South American Summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília, Brazil, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Photo: AP/Andre Penner.

Bolivian President Luis Arce (left), Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (center) and Brazilian President Lula da Silva (right) preparing to take a photo at the South American Summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília, Brazil, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Photo: AP/Andre Penner.