The presidents of Argentina and Brazil will discuss a regional strategy to deal with inflation.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will travel to Brazil this Monday to participate in a meeting of heads of state called for by his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Before traveling to Brazil, the Argentine president will receive the president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, at the Olivos presidential residence.

According to official sources, Alberto Fernández set out on Monday night, with his entourage, for the Brazilian capital to attend the summit of South American presidents on Tuesday.

Paraguay, Brasil y Bolivia: Alberto Fernández encara una semana con agenda latinoamericanahttps://t.co/rwvOONbvq3 pic.twitter.com/WeXXLO1nZ1 — Impulso Ciudadano Por La Red (@impulso_ciudad) May 28, 2023

The group of Latin American presidents is expected to discuss the promotion of regional integration.

Diplomatic sources specified that among the objectives of the meeting is the resumption of high-level dialogue on South America as a space for peace and cooperation.

#UnasurSeReactiva

El martes 30 de mayo en #Brasilia🇧🇷, el Presidente Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva (@LulaOficial) será el anfitrión del reencuentro de los Presidentes de la América del Sur por y para la integración suramericana. ¡Los pueblos esperanzados por el renacimiento de la… pic.twitter.com/QYOrnIbG7I — UNASUR (@unasur) May 28, 2023

Fernández and Lula will also discuss agreements to establish a financing mechanism for exports and imports without using US dollars, and a regional strategy to cope with inflation.

Last Thursday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira explained that the leaders of the 12 nations that make up the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) were invited to the summit of heads of state.

#AbyaYalaTv #Economia

Los presidentes de Bolivia, Luis Arce, y de Argentina, Alberto Fernández, asistirán al acto inaugural de la conexión eléctrica prevista para el jueves en Yacuiba. Fuentes de la Casa Rosada confirmaron la participación del mandatario.https://t.co/tWuMDXyMs6 — Abya Yala Tv (@AbyaYalaBolivia) May 28, 2023

Brazil will not be the only destination for Alberto Fernández. He will also travel to the Bolivian city of Yacuiba to inaugurate, on Thursday, the first electrical grid project connecting the two nations, with his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce.

President Petro in

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, also announced that he will attend the summit to place issues on the table such as the fight against the climate crisis and the situation in Peru.

Iré a esta cumbre de presidentes de latinoamerica para lograr una agenda de lucha contra la crisis climática en nuestro continente a través de un eficaz y concreto proceso de integración latinoamericana. Esperamos un proceso de recuperación de la democracia en el Perú https://t.co/gHuJL4MJvy — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 29, 2023

In a message posted on social media, Petro explained these priorities.

“I will go to this summit of Latin American presidents to achieve an agenda to fight the climate crisis in our continent through an effective and concrete process of Latin American integration. We hope for a process of recovery of democracy in Peru,” wrote the Colombian president.

(teleSUR) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.