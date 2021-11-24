Morally Bankrupt US Criticizes Venezuela’s 21N Elections—Venezuela Responds

On Monday, November 22, Washington, through the US Department of State, issued a statement about Venezuela’s election process, making remarks against the transparency and reliability of the electoral system of the South American nation.

The new attack by Washington, this time against the regional and municipal elections of November 21, occurred while the international oversight teams continue to report with their observations on the process.

In the official statement, State Department spokesman Anthony Blinken accused the government of President Nicolás Maduro of having supposedly prevented Venezuelans from voting.

“The Maduro regime deprived Venezuelans yet again of their right to participate in a free and fair electoral process, during Venezuela’s November 21 regional and local elections,” Blinken said on Monday. “Fearful of the voice and vote of Venezuelans, the regime grossly skewed the process to determine the result of this election long before any ballots had been cast.”

However, the voting process was peaceful process, and included the participation of more than eight million voters, an increase in voter turnout of almost 10% compared to last year’s parliamentary elections. The vote took place from 6 a.m. on Sunday until late at night, with no incidents that interrupted the schedule, and with the participation of some 70,000 candidates, 67,000 of them from opposition parties.

More conspiracy?

In addition, the document issued by the Secretary of the Department of State of the Biden administration, Anthony Blinken, reiterated the White House’s non-recognition of the elected head of state Nicolás Maduro. It also dare to reiterate that the US regime continues to “support the efforts of the democratic Venezuelan opposition and interim President Juan Guaidó. ”

El aplauso rotundo es para el pueblo venezolano que sigue reafirmando su compromiso con la democracia y con su derecho a vivir en paz, a pesar de la agresión multiforme y violatoria del Derecho Internacional del gobierno supremacista de EEUU. Basta ya de violar la Carta de la ONU https://t.co/tfWTreZ8yB — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) November 22, 2021

“We will continue to work with Venezuelan and international partners using all diplomatic and economic tools available to press for the release of all those unjustly detained for political reasons, the independence of political parties, respect for freedom of expression and other universal human rights, and an end to human rights abuses,” the statement said.

These affirmations received a spirited rejection by the Venezuelan government. The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued its own statement in response, categorizing Washington’s accusations as another failed attempt to discredit the November 21 elections. The Foreign Relations office added that the action is part of the systematic practice of the White House in ignoring democratic processes in sovereign countries.

#Comunicado || Venezuela rechaza intento de EEUU de desacreditar elecciones del 21N https://t.co/V7XfHPOeLu — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) November 23, 2021

“It is the height of cynicism that a country in which there is an indirect democracy, with second-degree elections, and that has declared a brutal economic war against Venezuela, that subjects the Venezuelan people to a generalized blockade and that supports a group of criminals who currently plunder the assets of the nation [abroad], pretend to have the morality to question the elections, alleging lack of freedoms or other types of conditions,” read the Venezuelan communiqué.

¿Cuánto tiempo tuvo que esperar el pueblo de los Estados Unidos para saber los resultados de las últimas elecciones presidenciales? No fue Trump quien tildó de fraudulento al sistema Norteamericano ? 🤔Poca moral tienen uds para dar clases de democracia y elecciones al mundo. https://t.co/FE2b2wX8jN — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) November 22, 2021

For his part, Venezuelan Minister for Information and Communication Freddy Ñáñez referred to the “low moral” standing of Washington, which nevertheless tries to give lessons on electoral processes.

Featured image: US Secretary of State Blinken looking pensive during a trade show in Senegal. File photo by Reuters.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

