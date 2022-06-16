This Sunday, June 12, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hinted that peace in Ukraine could come at a high cost to the country, and that cost may mean the loss of territory and sovereignty.

The head of the military offensive alliance led by the United States made the statement in response to a question by a moderator during his participation on a panel at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, along with Finish President Sauli Niinistö and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, among other Scandinavian politicians.

RELATED CONTENT: Ukraine is Blackmailing the Global South by Officially Demanding Weapons for Wheat

“So [the question] was ‘is peace possible?’—that’s not the question anyway, the question is: what price are you willing to pay for peace? How much territory? How much independence? How much sovereignty? How much freedom? How much democracy are you willing to sacrifice for peace? And that’s a very difficult moral dilemma,” Stoltenberg said at the conference in Finland, Sputnik reported, while noting that the alliance seeks to strengthen Kiev’s position in the peace negotiations, in an attempt to try to make people believe that NATO has Ukraine’s best interest at heart.

The West since 2014 has supported Nazi groups and pushed the Ukrainian government into the current conflict, when instead it could have promoted the Minsk agreements that were signed to guarantee peace in the territory. The bet of the European countries and the United States was a great one and included military and financial resources in order to push Ukraine towards confrontation with Russia.

RELATED CONTENT: Sweden and Finland in NATO: Interesting Positions in Moscow and Ankara

Since Russia launched the special military operation to stop the genocide in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kiev has lost much of its military infrastructure and a significant portion of its army.

Everything indicates that NATO will continue to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia. Until now, Ukraine is the one that bears the cost of a war promoted by others.

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.