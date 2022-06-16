Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez, the Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero, and a special representative of Nicaragua, during the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, that started on Wednesday.

During the forum, which ends Saturday, a conference dedicated to relations between Russia and Latin America will be held. Rodríguez, the Nicaraguan Finance Minister Iván Adolfo Acosta Montalván, and the president of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), Daniel Ortega Reyes, will participate in this conference.

As part of the Venezuelan delegation, the president of the Central Bank of Venezuela, Calixto Ortega, also traveled with Rodríguez, along with the general director of Systems, Technologies, and Development of the Central Bank of Cuba, Alberto Quiñones.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson María Zakharova reported that Lavrov would also meet with the prime minister of the Central African Republic, Felix Molua.

Relations of Russia with Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

These four countries have economic and financial sanctions imposed on them by the United States and the European Union, so it is expected that mechanisms to bypass these measures will be discussed during this meeting.

After the meeting, a new payment system could emerge that would allow these nations to complete financial transactions despite the illegal US and European economic blockade. In addition to this, the meeting could also analyze mechanisms that ensure and expedite the transfer of funds between Russia and Venezuela.

Regarding the meeting between Lavrov and Venezuela’s vice president, it could also strengthen relations between the two countries as Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro is on an international tour. More that 40 international officials are participating in the exclusive Saint Petersburg economic forum—Russia has not invited countries that are hostile to it.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.