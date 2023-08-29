This Monday, the new Board of Directors of Venezuela’s publicly-owned petroleum company Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) was published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 6,760.

Through Decree No. 4,846, President Nicolás Maduro appointed Pedro Rafael Tellechea as president of the Board of Directors. Tellechea will continue to hold the position of president of PDVSA and minister for oil, reported AVN.

The president appointed Héctor Andrés Obregón as a member of the Board of Directors and executive vice president of PDVSA.

Luis Enrique Molina will fulfill the position of vice president of exploration and production of PDVSA, while Gustavo Adolfo Boadas will be the new vice president of refining.

The head of state appointed Luis Miguel González as PDVSA vice president of gas, while Génesis Ron Solano will be the new vice president of international trade and supply of the state oil company.

Juan Carlos Díaz Socorro will be the new vice president of commerce and national supply of the company.

The board of directors is completed by Leyli Ferrer, who will be the new vice president of planning and engineering of PDVSA; Heifred Segovia, who will hold the position of vice president of finance; and Rony Romero, who is the new vice president of international affairs of PDVSA.

President Maduro highlights the capacity of the new PDVSA Board of Directors

On social media, President Nicolás Maduro ratified his support for Pedro Tellechea, recognizing his advancing work at the head of PDVSA and the Ministry of Petroleum in the new stage of transformation and recovery.

“Today, Monday Aug 28, I approved the appointment of a new PDVSA Board of Directors, a powerful team with the capacity to face the great challenges of the oil industry,” wrote President Maduro.

Hoy lunes #28Ago aprobé la designación de una nueva Junta Directiva de PDVSA, un poderoso equipo con capacidad para enfrentar los grandes retos de la industria petrolera. Le ratifico mi apoyo al Ministro del Poder Popular de Petróleo y Presidente de PDVSA, Ing. Pedro Rafael… pic.twitter.com/rsP5KhOfty — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 28, 2023

Venezuela’s administration is carrying out a transformation process within the state oil company after the corruption events revealed in recent months which involved PDVSA leaders and workers.

