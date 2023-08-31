Venezuela and the United Kingdom seek to maintain effective communication mechanisms with the objective of establishing relations of equality and respect for sovereignty, according to a statement issued by the minister of foreign affairs of Nicolas Maduro’s government, Yván Gil, via his social media accounts.

Gil reported that he held a meeting with the new chargé d’affaires of the United Kingdom in Venezuela, Colin Dick, with whom he evaluated the relations between both countries, having as a premise the sovereignty of the peoples.

“On behalf of the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, we met with the chargé d’affaires of the United Kingdom in Venezuela, Colin Dick, with whom we hope to sustain effective mechanisms of communication within the framework of relations of equality and respect for sovereignty,” Gil wrote.

This meeting between officials of Venezuela and the United Kingdom is part of the Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy implemented by the government led by President Nicolas Maduro, which seeks to strengthen the relations of Venezuela with the world based on respect and the self-determination of peoples.

New UK chargé d’affaires

Colin Dick was appointed as chargé d’affaires of the United Kingdom in Venezuela on August 15, replacing diplomat Becks Buckingham, who had been in Venezuela since 2021.

Venezuela and the United Kingdom have maintained tense relations since 2018, following the nonrecognition of the presidential elections of that year and the freezing of tons of gold in the Bank of England belonging to the Venezuelan state. The UK has followed Washington’s failed “regime”-change operation using the legal fiction of Juan Guaidó interim government.

