The secretary general of Venezuela’s Democratic Action party (AD), Henry Ramos Allup, warned about the “smugglers” who want to be candidates of the Unitary Platform without participating in the primary elections.

Through his social media accounts, Ramos Allup wrote that the Unitary Platform candidate will need to win the primary opposition elections scheduled for October 22.

He added that the winner will be elected from the 13 candidates registered to participate in the internal elections of Venezuela’s far-right opposition.

Likewise, he clarified that there will be no handpicked candidate.

In another tweet, the politician responded to a user who asked him if he would not be the “handpicked candidate.” Allup wrote that his message was intended to warn about “smugglers” who want to be candidates without competing in the primaries.

Henry Ramos Allup may be referring to the independent candidates aspiring to participate in the 2024 presidential elections. However, users on social media stated that the comment of the AD politician was made in reference to the recently announced alliance between Henrique Capriles and Manuel Rosales.

This Tuesday, an alliance between A New Era (UNT) and Justice First (PJ) for the primary elections was announced. There are those who speculate that this was a political maneuver, in view of the disqualification of Henrique Capriles.

Some infer that in case where Capriles is elected in the opposition primaries elections, Rosales would be the one to assume the candidacy against Nicolás Maduro next year.

UNT does not have a candidate for the internal elections of Venezuela’s far-right opposition. Weeks ago, UNT announced that it would participate in the process only by supporting a candidate; now, this candidate is Henrique Capriles.

