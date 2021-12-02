OAS’ Almagro Silent on Coup Allegations in Peru

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, kept silent about the complaints that a coup is being prepared against the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, after visiting Castillo at the government palace.

Almagro offered a statement to the press about the Wednesday meeting, without accepting questions or referring to the growing complaints about the preparations for a parliamentary coup against the Peruvian head of state attributed to far-right parties, reported Prensa Latina.

Sectors of the Peruvian Congress presented a motion to dismiss Castillo, alleging that he lacks the capacity to govern, and referring to purported evening meetings by the president with businessmen and officials outside of his office.

On the other hand, Almagro did state that President Castillo was willing to “work with all the political forces in the country that want to provide solutions.”

The encouragement that he gave to that possibility aligns itself with an option satisfactory to the extreme-right groups, whose representatives seek the entry of neoliberal supporters into the government, as an acceptable alternative to impeachment.

Almost at the same time, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Aníbal Torres, warned that the dismissal promoted by financiers and their allied press is completely unfounded and its objective is to “impose a totalitarian government.”

He added that those, who he called coup leaders, try to “use the vacancy [impeachment] as a political trial, to repeat the 2020 coup and its well-known consequences,” in reference to the parliamentary action that year that ended the administration of Martín Vizcarra.

The legal measure removing Vizcarra, and the promotion to the presidency of the conservative Manuel Merino, led to widespread protests throughout the country. In the face of repression that caused two deaths, Merino was forced to resign only five days later.

Although Almagro mentioned Castillo’s decision to fight corruption, he omitted any reference to the dangers denounced by the government, without the loquacity that characterizes his statements when he denounces the domestic situation in countries that are not to his liking and do not submit to United States mandates.

The OAS, headquartered in Washington, DC, and its disgraced leader Luis Almagro, have been blasted by various Latin American heads of state, including Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Bolivia’s Luis Arce, and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, for the nefarious role they have played in support of US interests in the region.

Featured image: President of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

