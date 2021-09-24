Opposition Politicians Repudiate Colombia’s Expropriation of Monómeros

Leaders of the National Assembly (NA) elected in 2015 sent a letter to the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, to express their disagreement with the control measures over the Venezuelan company Monómeros.

The letter was signed by Juan Pablo Guanipa (of PJ, Primero Justicia, the Justice First party), Nora Bracho (UNT, Un Nuevo Tiempo or A New Era), Piero Maroun (AD, Acción Democrática or Democratic Action) and Alfonso Marquina (PJ). The politicians, against the will of former deputy Juan Guaidó, denounced Colombia’s Superintendency of Corporations for disrupting industry and generating distorted and malicious information.

Furthermore, the board of directors of the 2015 NA expressed their concern for the harmful effects that will arise from the control resolution issued by the Colombian Superintendency of Corporations. On September 6, the superintendency announced that it would seize the Venezuelan-owned Monómeros plants located in Colombia.

The letter states, “A simple reading of the aforementioned resolution is enough to notice that the Superintendency based its decision on information that departs from the financial, legal, and administrative reality of Monómeros.”

Colombia’s action, which has been qualified as a robbery by Venezuela’s government, was carried out under the pretext that the company was exhibiting signs of corruption and mismanagement.

“These circumstances have begun to pave the way for some economic groups to try to take over the company’s assets,” stated the letter. “We openly reject any attempt by third parties, including economic groups currently linked to the company… through secret and deceitful maneuvers.”

Moreover, they detailed the strategies employed by Colombia in its attempt to expropriate Monómeros:

• Limiting the financial flow to drive it into insolvency and hand it over to its largest creditor.

• Continuous hostile attempts to replace the current general manager.

• Promoting work stoppages in order to worsen the organizational climate.

• Generating disinformation and issuing negative evaluations of management.

• Using privileged and confidential information to harm the company.

Finally, the 2015 NA board urged the Colombian president to create a monitoring committee for the management of Monómeros and to agree upon “performance indicators.”

Featured image: Monómeros produces at least 45% of fertilizers for Colombia’s national demand. Photo: Bloomberg.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SL/ED