Caracas (Orinoco Tribune)—Last week, Venezuela received three new groups of repatriated nationals from the US under the Return to the Homeland Plan, signaling a sharp increase in returns following the resumption of migrant repatriation flights this year. The flights, which landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, come as the nation continues to navigate the aftermath of the January 3 US military attacks.

Recent flight data and statistics

Since the start of 2026, seven repatriation flights have arrived in Venezuela from the US, bringing a total of 1,509 citizens back home. Last week alone, 710 Venezuelans were repatriated in three separate flights. When added to the 18,971 repatriations carried out by the end of 2025, the total figure reaches 20,480 repatriated migrants who have escaped wrongful detentions and racist persecution in the US.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministerio Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz (@minjusticia_ve)

As announced by the Ministry of Justice, the latest flights operated by the US-based Eastern Airlines were:

• Flight no. 103: Arrived from the United States with 128 migrants, including 22 women, 89 men, and 17 minors.

• Flight no. 104: Arrived from Phoenix, Arizona, repatriating 273 citizens, consisting of 40 women, 232 men, and one minor.

• Flight no. 105: Also arriving from Phoenix, Arizona, this flight brought 309 Venezuelan migrants, including 40 women, 232 men, and one minor.

These arrivals follow the previous total of 799 returnees across four flights (numbers 99 through 102). The resumption of these flights occurs in the wake of the January 3 attack perpetrated by the US regime against Venezuela. The attack included the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. While a mutually agreed-upon program has been in place since early 2025, the Trump administration unilaterally suspended the flights between mid-December 2025 and the last half of January 2026.

Genesis of the migration crisis and Venezuelan repatriation efforts

The mass migration of Venezuelans began after they were impacted by the profound economic crisis between 2015 and 2020, resulting directly from illegal US sanctions. This was followed by a sustained smear campaign and outbreaks of xenophobic violence in the US, which often included false allegations of criminality against migrants. Subsequently, the US regime initiated mass detentions and deportations, frequently of individuals who had no criminal records and were awaiting the resolution of immigration cases.

Every Venezuelan migrant returning under the Return to the Homeland Plan is received with established protocols that include immediate medical care, psychological support, and legal and socioeconomic guidance to assist their reintegration into Venezuelan society. Since its inception in 2018, the program has provided a safe and dignified return for Venezuelans who have faced exploitation and xenophobia while living abroad.

The reactivation of the Phoenix-Maiquetía route, primarily operated by US-based airline Eastern, is expected to be followed by additional charter flights and the resumption of direct commercial flight connections between the two countries.

While the US has emphasized these flights as part of a broader strategy to manage its racist migration policies, Venezuelan officials have maintained that the return of citizens must occur under sovereign and dignified conditions.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC/SF