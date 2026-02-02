In a key step forward for regional diplomacy, the Venezuelan and Dominican foreign ministries announced the reactivation of their consular services in Caracas and Santo Domingo. This measure will allow Venezuelan and Dominican communities in both countries to regain immediate access to legal procedures and official assistance.

Along with the reopening of consular services, both governments instructed their aviation authorities to restore bilateral air service. This decision ends the suspension of commercial flights that had been in place since July 2024, when Caracas condemned acts of foreign interference following Venezuela’s presidential elections.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil announced that the agreement aims to normalize passenger traffic and strengthen logistical ties in the Caribbean. The previous disruption not only affected the mobility of thousands of citizens but also included preventative restrictions on civil aviation for national security reasons.

After months of diplomatic negotiations, mutual understanding enabled the overcoming of political tensions in the interest of the populations. The resumption of air routes is a direct, cost-effective solution for family reunions and trade activities that had been forced to involve stopovers in third countries.

#Comunicado 📢 Las Cancillerías de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela y de la República Dominicana informan a la opinión pública que, como resultado del trabajo conjunto entre ambas partes, se ha decidido reactivar en los próximos días los servicios consulares de República… pic.twitter.com/VoA3vnCObR — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 1, 2026

The reopening of consulates will facilitate critical processes such as passport renewals and identity verification procedures that had been stalled. This new phase of pragmatic relations is based on respect for sovereignty and international law, principles that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has upheld as the foundation of any diplomatic engagement.

Flights are expected to gradually return to normal under the supervision of each nation’s regulatory bodies. This agreement reaffirms that constructive dialogue remains the most effective way to resolve differences, allowing both countries to resume cooperation that is essential for regional stability.

(Telesur)

Translation by Orinoco Tribune

OT/AS/SF