Iran, Russia, and China are set to conduct a joint naval exercise in the northern Indian Ocean in late February, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The drill, named the “Maritime Security Belt” exercise, will involve units from the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, and naval forces from China and Russia.

According to officials, the exercise aims to enhance maritime security and strengthen cooperation among the participating countries.

First launched in 2019 by the Iranian Navy, the Maritime Security Belt exercise has been conducted seven times, highlighting ongoing military coordination between Tehran, Beijing, and Moscow in regional and international waters.

Previous editions of the drill featured operations such as search and rescue missions, maritime security maneuvers, and coordination exercises.

The upcoming drill comes amid a sharp rise in threatening rhetoric from Washington and a massive US military buildup near and off the coast of Iran.

US President Donald Trump said the deployment was aimed at pressuring Tehran into negotiations, warning that failure to reach a deal would trigger a military strike “far worse” than the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.

Iran has repeatedly rejected threats and coercion, insisting that diplomacy cannot succeed under pressure or intimidation. It has said it is ready for talks if they are fair and based on mutual respect, while warning that any military attack by the US or its allies against Iranian interests would be met with a swift and decisive response.

A US naval strike group has been in Middle Eastern waters since Monday, and Trump has warned it is “ready, willing and able” to hit Iran if necessary.

