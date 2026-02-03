By Ed Newman – Feb 1, 2026

“Murderer, terrorist, Down with the blockade”: Women in Camagüey denounce US Chargé d’Affaires Mike Hammer.

A group of Cuban women in the city of Camagüey denounced the presence of the United States Chargé d’Affaires on the island, Mike Hammer, on Saturday, amid the announcement of new measures against Havana by Donald Trump that seek to tighten the blockade and cut off fuel supplies to the Caribbean island.

Hours earlier, the US official was confronted by citizens outside a church in the city of Trinidad.

Mike Hammer’s Interference Activities

Since arriving in Cuba in November 2024 as U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Mike Hammer has been linked to actions that violate the principles of diplomacy and international conventions governing relations between states.

Hammer’s conduct in Cuba has been marked by proselytizing, confrontation, and open support for counterrevolutionary sectors, both on and off the island.

Throughout his time on the island, the U.S. official has disregarded the norms established in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) and Article 41 of the Charter of the United Nations, which require diplomatic representatives not to interfere in the internal affairs of the host country.

The U.S. diplomat’s agenda on the island has consisted of holding meetings with counterrevolutionary figures, avoiding contact with Cuban authorities, even during visits to provinces where diplomatic protocol requires coordination with local governments.

Another point on his agenda is to promote division, attempting to pit Cubans born before and after 1959 against each other in an effort to delegitimize revolutionary history.

Mike Hammer has defied calls from the Cuban Foreign Ministry for his interventionist actions.

Defender of the hostile policy toward Cuba

The actions of the US diplomat have made it clear that he is not interested in building bridges, but rather in deepening his government’s hostile policy. In this regard, he has defended the blockade against the island, despite the UN’s annual condemnation of it as a violation of international law.

Furthermore, he has denied any interest in negotiating with the Cuban government, even on migration issues, prioritizing instead support for individuals funded by his government to promote the desired “regime change” on the island.

Links to Extremist Groups

He has also maintained his alignment with extremist groups by accepting the title of “Ambassador of the Exile” bestowed by Miami-based groups, thus legitimizing those who advocate for intervention in Cuba.

His meeting with James Cason, known for his aggressive role during the U.S. mission in Havana (2002-2005), which sought to destabilize the country, was widely reported.

Hammer has used Radio Martí, a Washington-funded media outlet, as a platform for anti-Cuban propaganda, while ignoring the Cuban press.

The U.S. diplomat’s behavior is reminiscent of that of diplomats expelled by Cuban authorities in the past for interference.

His conduct during his time on the island has been aimed at provoking a diplomatic crisis to justify further sanctions.

Strengthening the narrative of an “illegitimate regime,” used by Marco Rubio and the Trump administration to maintain the policy of economic strangulation and serve their personal ambitions within the State Department, where they have demonstrated a complete lack of professional ethics, as already occurred in Africa.

Mike Hammer has been described as a political operative serving an agenda of domination and subversion. His mission in Cuba confirms that the U.S. does not seek respectful relations, but rather the imposition of its will through pressure and destabilization.

On May 30, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Mike Hammer to address his interventionist and unfriendly conduct since arriving in Cuba, behavior unbecoming of a diplomat and disrespectful to the Cuban people.

(Resumen Latinoamericano – English)