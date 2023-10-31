Lifelong Palestinian freedom fighter Leila Khaled on the Palestinian liberation struggle, her history in the movement and the inevitability of resistance.
Over 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombing of the Gaza strip over the past three weeks. The atrocities and brutal violence carried out by Israel has moved people of the world who have taken to the streets in protest of Israeli crimes and in support of Palestinian resistance in unprecedented levels.
On the sidelines of the III International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa lifelong Palestinian freedom fighter Leila Khaled spoke to media projects about the Palestinian struggle for freedom and about the need for intensified international solidarity with Palestine. She also spoke about her history in the liberation movement and the inevitability of resistance.
The World Continues to Raise its Voice for Palestine in Massive Demonstrations (+Videos)
Interview conducted collectively by Iolanda Depizzol, Pedro Stropasolas, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, and Zoe Alexandra.
Transcription and text editing by Bianca Pessoa
Images by Craig Birchfield and Raúl Laffitte
Video editing by Craig Birchfield
Collaborative production between: Peoples Dispatch, Breakthrough News, Brasil de Fato, NUMSA Media, Capire & Pan African Television.
-
Orinoco Tribune 2https://orinocotribune.com/author/yullma/October 30, 2023
-
Orinoco Tribune 2https://orinocotribune.com/author/yullma/
-
Orinoco Tribune 2https://orinocotribune.com/author/yullma/October 30, 2023
-
Orinoco Tribune 2https://orinocotribune.com/author/yullma/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)