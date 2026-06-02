Current democracy does not represent Peruvians, he stated.

On Monday, leftist presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez, of the Together for Peru coalition, presented a new government plan, developed in consensus with other political forces, ahead of the presidential runoff against far-right candidate Keiko Fujimori.

He highlighted changes such as respecting Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), which he had initially promised to review during his campaign. The candidate asserted that he seeks to restore democracy, justice, and progress. He also proposing that Peru be considered a plurinational state.

The program, titled “Strategic Priorities for Governance and Equitable Development of the Peruvian Nation: 2026-2031,” incorporates contributions from allied leftist parties such as Now Nation and People First.

Sanchez emphasized that the current democracy does not represent Peruvians and that the mainstream economic model “sees them only as a number,” calling on citizens of diverse traditions and backgrounds to build a political majority.

Thousands of demonstrators in Lima rallied against right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori eight days before Peru's runoff election pic.twitter.com/BhaNaMEvnI — Reuters (@Reuters) May 31, 2026

During a press conference, he introduced his technical team, comprised of former ministers Pedro Francke, Anahi Durand, Manuel Rodriguez, and Hernando Cevallos, all linked to the government of former president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022).

He also included national experts such as Gustavo Guerra, Walter Ayala, Jose Domingo Perez, Gianina Avendaño, Oscar Dancourt, Giovanna Vasquez, Duberli Rodriguez, Andres Alencastre, and Sinesio Lopez.

The announcement came after a tense electoral debate with Fujimori, where both candidates accused each other of being responsible for the national “chaos” on the eve of the presidential runoff.

Fujimori and Sanchez received the first and second highest vote totals, respectively, in the April 12 general election and will conclude their campaigns on Thursday, before the runoff on Sunday.

(teleSUR – English)