Amid an ongoing rebellion against the neoliberal model, the trade union federation, Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB), issued a strong statement addressed to President Rodrigo Paz Pereira. The statement demanded Paz’s resignation and called on popular sectors to remain in the streets until they can defeat attempts to restore the neocolonial state.

The COB issued the statement through Bolivian community media on Thursday, May 28. In it, the union addressed the president: “Enough of your lies, enough of deceiving the Bolivian people!”

Meanwhile, 77 roadblocks remained in six of the country’s departments on the 28th day of protests.

In its statement, COB noted that “hunger, despair, and abandonment can no longer be hidden behind empty speeches” and that the working class, indigenous peoples, working mothers, youth, and the people of the nation demand only one thing from the president: “Your resignation!” The COB also reiterated its call for unity, organization, and the permanent mobilization of all social sectors.

According to the Bolivian Road Administrator’s (ABC) Traffic Map, Thursday was among the days with the highest number of roadblocks, with 22 in the La Paz department, surrounding the cities of El Alto and La Paz, 16 in Cochabamba, and 15 in Potosí. Oruro, Chuquisaca, and Santa Cruz had 13, 10, and three blockade points, respectively.

In the Chuquisaca department, blockades encircle the city of Sucre, preventing imports and exports and bus departures, according to local police.

The situation has worsened due to the indefinite transport strike in the La Paz department, as well as roadblocks set up by farmers and the COB. In El Alto and La Paz, there is a reported shortage of food, medicine, fuel, and oxygen for hospitals. In Cochabamba, protests have increased due to an unusual blackout on Wednesday night, which put the people of the region on alert for the possibility of a police intrusion to arrest former president Evo Morales.

The government attempted to open a humanitarian corridor in Cochabamba last weekend to allow the entry of food, but the plan failed due to clashes with protesters.

On Thursday, a new meeting was called between social sectors and the government to begin negotiations. However, the protesters did not attend because arrest warrants had been issued for their leaders. Therefore, the meeting called by the Vice Presidency was postponed, while the protesting sectors declared that they would start dialogue only after the arrest warrants are withdrawn.

“The COB, the Túpac Katari Federation, the Bartolina Sisa Federation, the teachers’ union, and other sectors that are mobilized have not attended the meeting because they demand that the arrest warrants against their leaders be withdrawn,” announced Vice President Edmundo Lara.

He explained that one of the proposed alternatives to facilitate dialogue is for the Ministry of Government to withdraw the warrants against COB leader Mario Argollo and other leaders. He added that the sectors have also asked for the presence of President Rodrigo Paz at a potential meeting.

In this regard, he noted that the minister of the presidency, José Luis Lupo, has promised to make the necessary arrangements with the government.

The human rights commissioner of El Alto, Virginia Ugarte, confirmed that the meeting has been postponed indefinitely. She added that she had contacted a COB representative who reiterated the request to annul the arrest warrants.

Senator José Manuel Ormachea reported that the document signed by the attendees proposes a humanitarian pause in the strike to allow the supply of food and fuel. Senator Claudia Mallón, from the party APB-Súmate, stated that withdrawing the complaint against Argollo could open a “sincere and real dialogue.”

Meanwhile, representatives from the Catholic Church, the Ombudsperson’s Office, the Human Rights Commission, the Vice Presidency, and legislators announced they would continue to meet in an attempt to resolve the conflict.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF