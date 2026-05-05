Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores dancing during the May Day celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Leonardo Fernández Viloria/file photo.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores dancing during the May Day celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Leonardo Fernández Viloria/file photo.