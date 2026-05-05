On Sunday, four months after his kidnapping, Venezuela’s Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro urged the Venezuelan people to promote unity and faith as tools to overcome adversity.

In a message shared on social media, the president emphasized perseverance as a fundamental value for navigating complex times. He invited citizens and people around the world to delve deeper into the biblical teachings of apostles Peter and Paul.

In the message, co-signed by First Lady Cilia Flores, President Maduro noted that spiritual strength is the necessary engine for building a free and sovereign homeland.

In the text, he reflected on passages from the New Testament that urge people to unite belief with virtue, knowledge, and temperance.

He also emphasized that providence has provided what is necessary for life and that it is now up to society to respond with discipline and dedication.

President Maduro recalled that the country’s history and the dignity of its workers constitute a “cloud of witnesses” that accompanies the nation in its determination to move forward on the right path without abandoning hope.

Under this premise, he emphasized the importance of not giving in to evil and, instead, overcoming misfortune through the practice of good and constant prayer.

Finally, President Maduro stated that sovereignty is defended through honesty and the protection of the truth.

By urging patience in the face of tribulation, he reaffirmed his conviction that unity of purpose will provide the indispensable strength to overcome any obstacle, ensuring that Venezuela will prevail through justice and peace.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guarate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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