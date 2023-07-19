This Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro emphasized his government’s willingness to initiate a new stage of relations with Europe despite Europe’s illegal sanctions against Venezuela.

“I hope we can move towards new relations with all of Europe. I hope we can move towards a new stage of relations with Europe,” said President Maduro on Monday, July 17, during his weekly show Con Maduro+.

In statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, Maduro highlighted the participation of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who is representing Venezuela in the III Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU).

“I sent Delcy to bring the voice of Venezuela, the truth, to the CELAC-EU summit,” stated President Maduro.

In this regard, he said that in the summit, Rodríguez will demand the lifting of the illegal sanctions promoted by the EU and the United States and, thus, advance to a new stage of relations.

“That is why I sent Delcy Rodríguez to the summit. To tell Europe that with respect, everything is possible. I congratulate Vice President Rodríguez for carrying the voice of Venezuela,” Maduro said.

From Brussels, Belgium, Vice President Rodríguez affirmed that Venezuela aspires to paths of peace, cooperation and joint action against the climate crisis for the whole world.

“Venezuela aspires to genuine cooperation that is fruitful for the people, who expect something from their leaders. So we come with great hope and a message of peace and harmony, which should be the path that guides our countries,” wrote Rodríguez on social media.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

