On Friday, June 24, on the occasion of 201 years of victory in the Battle of Carabobo, the decisive victory in the course of Venezuela’s independence from Spanish colonial rule, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, gave a message to the nation, recognizing the Venezuelan people for the defense of sovereignty of the nation for more than two centuries.

“As we commemorate 201 years since the victory in the Battle of Carabobo, we also commemorate the success of Bolivarian geopolitics that led to the definitive victory of the revolutionary troops against the Spanish empire,” said the president.

In addition to extolling the epic victory of the Liberation Army led by Simón Bolívar, President Maduro stressed the geopolitical and anti-imperialist legacy of the independence struggle that transcends from history to our days, guiding the diplomatic relations of the Bolivarian Revolution.

“The anti-imperialist character marks our soul now and for all times,” the president stated. “The Bolivarian Army of Venezuela is the staunch defender of the anti-colonial cause and the ideas of the founders of the homeland.”

In this regard, President Maduro highlighted the contribution of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) towards national development and sovereignty. June 24 is also celebrated as the day of the FANB.

“The Bolivarian Army must be deeply united with the people, in the ideal of ​​Commander Hugo Chávez Frías, to build the Bolivarian Revolution of the 21st century, a new society,” he remarked.

The president emphasized the need to reinforce the Bolivarian and Chavista doctrine in all areas of life. He pointed out that the Bolivarian doctrine is the basis of the civic-military union in Venezuela, which has been decisive in maintaining the sovereignty of the country in the midst of the US-imposed blockade and the total war against the people of Venezuela.

#EnVivo 📹 | Acto de Celebración del 201° Aniversario de la Batalla de Carabobo y Día del Ejército Bolivariano. https://t.co/0jBAZ8rBgP — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 24, 2022

To conclude, the president called on the people to celebrate Venezuela’s rebellious spirit and cultural heritage with drumbeats, referring to the Festival of San Juan Bautista, typical of the coastal regions, which coincide with the day of the Carabobo anniversary.

President Maduro, Minister of Defense, Major General Vladimir Padrino López, and other authorities of the Venezuelan government and the FANB paid homage to the fallen in the Battle of Carabobo at the battlefield in Carabobo state. In addition, members of the FANB were given awards and honors for their service to the nation.

There was also a commemorative military parade in Carabobo, in which more than 1,600 FANB personnel participated.

