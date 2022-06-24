More and more evidence continuously emerges of the trips and luxuries of the Venezuelan fugitive from justice, Leopoldo López, and his wife Lilian Tintori, who are living large thanks to their theft of publicly-owned Venezuelan assets, such as those of CITGO and Monómeros.

Recently on social media platforms, some photos have circulated in which the couple can be seen in an archipelago in Norway while vacationing.

López and Tintori were in Lofoten, an archipelago in the Norwegian Sea, beyond the Arctic Circle last May. An attractive landscape in which the so-called “midnight sun” can be seen.

Another particular feature of this landscape is that, thanks to the gulf stream, temperatures are above 0° C, despite its location so far north.

The visit of Leopoldo López and Lilian Tintori took place after the Oslo Freedom Forum 2022, an event that takes place every year to allegedly promote human rights and encourage people to “stand up to tyranny and demand freedom for prisoners of conscience.”

Among the financiers of this event is the company Seetee, a subsidiary of Aker ASA, which has businesses in fishing, construction and offshore engineering, with a focus on oil.

Likewise, Seetee focuses on investing in projects like the Bitcoin system, an issue that López recently “cared” for when he asked the leaders of the US Congress to adopt friendly positions regarding the legislation on the cryptocurrency issue, which is currently being discussed.

#Vikingos Este hilo pudiera ser sólo sobre los exclusivos destinos de viaje de los que disfrutan el jefe opositor venezolano, Leopoldo López, y su esposa Lilian Tintori. Hace menos de un mes estuvieron en #Lofoten, archipiélago del mar de #Noruega, más allá del Círculo Ártico. pic.twitter.com/jpjba09HKL — La Tabla (@latablablog) June 22, 2022

During the visit to Lofoten, Leopoldo and Lilian were also present at an activity promoted by the World Jurist Association.

However, López’s luxurious life since his flight to Spain is not something new, since while he goes through different forums promoting more sanctions against Venezuela, he in turn enjoys the benefits of these policies.

Recently, a new acquisition of Leopoldo López was made public after several Twitter users reported that they saw him with his family in a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which is valued at $319,000.

On top of this, he lives in the Salamanca district, which is one of the most expensive in Madrid, and eats in restaurants with the best chefs in the city.

This became clear in April, when he was the target of criticism after participating in a gastronomic festival in the Spanish capital, along with the famous Japanese chef Hitosi Hamada, famous for his Wagyu steaks.

According to the international media, the minimum cost per couple to consume a meal in the establishment does not go below a thousand dollars.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

