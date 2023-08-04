The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has condemned a recent smear campaign orchestrated from the White House through the Voice of America news service that has been targeting the economic growth of Venezuela.

President Maduro pointed out during an address made from Miraflores Palace this Thursday, August 3, that it is a dirty campaign being carried out by the White House and the US State Department alongside “their wimps in Venezuela” who intend to hide the true economic growth of Venezuela in this year 2023 with false narratives.

“I condemn these media campaigns that are undertaken from the White House,” he stated, “with the use of false data, to impose negative opinion campaigns against Venezuela.” He explained that from “the Voice of America they launch a headline, a piece with lies and lies,” and that “they say that Venezuela once again entered into a recession and they base it on false data.”

“We are united and committed to working, together,” the president added, highlighting the work carried out by the Venezuelan people in the economic growth of the country, “in order to diversify the economy; the one that produces goods, services, and wealth.”

Maduro urged the Venezuelan people to ignore naysaying voices, unsuccessful prognosticators, and psychological political manipulation campaigns. “Let’s not allow our economy and its recovery to be politicized,” he said, “let’s not allow it to be politicized in the worst fashion.”

During his speech, the head of state noted the fact that Venezuela has had sustainable growth of its economy, to which he added that the country’s economic growth will exceed the projections announced in recent days by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL) of 5.5% for the year 2023.

Maduro further highlighted the fact that the US pulls the strings of “puppet” candidates to continue advancing their proclamations of economic warfare again. “I have denounced the puppet [Capriles Radonski] because he has his presidential campaign focused on dirtying the national economy in the mud of politicking.”

In this regard, he called for all productive sectors to join efforts for the economic development of the country. “Don’t fall into their trap,” Maduro warned. “We are going to produce, and we are going to position Venezuela as one of the main economies in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

He highlighted the growth and expansion of the productive forces that “shall lead us to a more harmonious economy, not dependent on oil income, to recover the social and labor rights of the people,” and continue to “overcome situations that are the product of the brutal attack of North American imperialism against Venezuela.”

The president emphasized that in Venezuela, the government is for the entire people, a government that builds a productive economy together with all sectors of the country. “We have our economic diversification plan,” he said, “the Bolivarian Economic Agenda for the 18 economic productive sectors, and we are stimulating all these sectors of the country in a linked and unified manner.”

Maduro finalized reaffirming that Venezuelans are united in rejecting the sanctions that the United States has illegally imposed on the country.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.