Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has joined the fast-spreading Huawei fever, upon receiving the latest model of the company, Mate 60 Pro, from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

At the end of his state visit to China this Thursday, September 14, President Maduro received the latest mobile phone marketed by the Chinese electronics giant Huawei as a gift from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Mate 60 Pro is a foldable model, manufactured completely with Chinese technology.

“I chose Huawei because it is the most secure phone,” President Maduro commented, “impossible to be tapped by those who tap phones in the [Global] North.”

The United States and China have been locked in a technological battle for some years, which has involved the companies Huawei, Apple, and the app TikTok.

The US government sanctioned Huawei, and imposed a ban on sale of chips and technology to the company, which affected Chinese consumers. In response, Huawei released the Mate 60 Pro, of 100% Chinese fabrication.

Following the announcement of the new Huawei model, the US government launched an investigation to seek more information about the new mobile device.

The release of the new Huawei phone has also affected Apple, as China used to be the consumer of almost a third of all net sales of the US company. The launch of the new Huawei phone has thus resulted in significant losses for Apple.

BREAKING: China says it identified security problems with iPhones China hits back over US sanctions on Huawei. The timing is not accidental, it is the moment when Huawei exploded with the new Mate 60 Pro, which is completely domestically produced. So the USA has Apple,… pic.twitter.com/79cwXDbW5u — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 13, 2023

To strengthen their presence in the market, Chinese manufacturers Huawei and Xiaomi have reached a patent cross-licensing agreement, which includes the 5G network.

“This licensing agreement once again reflects the industry’s recognition of Huawei’s contributions to communications standards, and will help us enhance our investment in the research of future mobile communications technologies,” reported the director of Huawei’s Intellectual Property Department, Alan Fan.

Xiaomi’s general manager of Corporate Business Development and Intellectual Property (IP) Strategy, Ran Xu, said that this agreement demonstrates that both parties recognize and respect each other’s intellectual property.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AU

