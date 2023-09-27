September 27, 2023

AME2457. CARACAS (VENEZUELA), 25/09/2023.- Fotografía cedida por prensa de Miraflores donde se observa al presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante su programa semanal "Maduro+", hoy, en Caracas (Venezuela). Venezuela coordina con Colombia, Ecuador, Perú y Chile una "operación de búsqueda, persecución y captura" de fugitivos de la cárcel de Tocorón, en el norte del país caribeño, que fue intervenida la semana pasada, informó este lunes el mandatario Nicolás Maduro, sin especificar el número de presos fugados. EFE/ Prensa Miraflores SOLO USO EDITORIAL/NO VENTAS/SOLO DISPONIBLE PARA ILUSTRAR LA NOTICIA QUE ACOMPAÑA/CRÉDITO OBLIGATORIO