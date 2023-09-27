In the second phase of the Cacique Guaicaipuro Liberation Operation deployed at the Tocorón Prison, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported that the group of criminals who fled before the raid were helped by corrupt officials of the penitentiary center.

However, President Maduro said this Monday, September 26, that the “officials who alerted these gang leaders, these criminals, about the launching of the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro Liberation operation, are already in prison, and are going to be tried and severely punished.” He reported that the “second phase of the operation, search and capture of all of these [criminals], is progressing, [and] a fairly large number of recaptures are being made.”

In this sense, President Nicolás Maduro announced that he has coordinated with the governments of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile so that the search and capture operation against these criminals reaches the international level. The announcement was made during the 18th edition of the Con Maduro + program from Miraflores Palace.

President Maduro expressed his good expectations by pointing out that everything “is going to turn out well… We are acting with the truth, with the law, with the Constitution, and with morality, based on peace [and] respect for the law, to put an end to all criminal gangs.”

The Venezuelan president said that it is “a plan that we have and, with the Great Peace Mission and these special operations, I am sure that we will continue to advance in the security and the right to peace of the people and in ending all these criminal gangs.”

President Maduro noted that the first phase of the operation was progressing impeccably, taking into account the large number of irregularities that existed in that penitentiary center, which led to 200 women living there with their children.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during his television program Con Maduro+. Photo: Presidential Press.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.