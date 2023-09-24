The infamous organized criminal gang known as the Tren de Aragua has been totally dismantled as a result of the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro Liberation Operation carried out by the Venezuelan security forces at the Tocorón Penitentiary Center in Aragua State, Venezuelan Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos announced.

“We have been able to definitively dismantle a criminal organization that committed crimes of all kinds, heinous crimes such as kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, homicide, contract killings, extortion, and impacted the lives of the people in the heart of the Venezuelan plains,” Minister Ceballos announced on Saturday, September 23.

After visiting the Tocorón Prison, Ceballos reported that currently there are 88 detainees who are providing important data on the Tren de Aragua, which was linked “to a conspiratorial, destabilizing strategy of violent political groups that intended to use organized crime to achieve their [political] objectives.”

Reconstruction of Tocorón begins

Minister Ceballos also announced that Venezuelan authorities are working on a complete transformation and reconstruction of the penitentiary center.

“This is part of a bigger plan for the transformation of the penitentiary system… it is a public policy, of citizen security, the Peace Quadrants Great Mission,” he said.

In his statements, broadcasted by UNTV, he ratified that the police-military operation that led to the total control of the prison by the Venezuelan authorities was “planned for a long time; it was not an overnight activity and much less the result of any negotiation.”

“Venezuela is not alone, we have many allies who collaborate with us and contribute to citizen security—we are constantly in contact,” Ceballos added. “Now, as never before, we have a citizen security system that results in justice and peace.”

He further stated that there were 1,600 prisoners in Tocorón at the time of the operation. They have been transferred to various prisons, while investigations are being carried out against some officials who were complicit in the illegal activities that had been occurring in that prison.

Search for Niño Guerrero

On Saturday, the Venezuelan Ministry of the Interior issued a search warrant for fugitive Héctor Guerrero, alias El Niño Guerrero, the head of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang. He fled from the Tocorón Prison before the Wednesday raid.

As part of the second phase of the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro Liberation Operation, Venezuelan authorities continue the search and capture operation for the leaders of criminal gangs that escaped the Tocorón prison.

The authorities offered a reward for Niño Guerrero, who is wanted for the crimes of homicide, kidnapping, and terrorism.

A search warrant was also issued for Josué Santana, alias El Santanita, who is wanted for homicide, kidnapping, and terrorism.

Both leaders of Tren de Aragua were detainees in the Tocorón prison, and were infamous for crimes like vehicle theft, kidnapping, contract killings, and arms trafficking.

