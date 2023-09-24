September 24, 2023
Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Admiral Remigio Ceballos speaks during a press conference at the Tocorón Penitentiary Center, Aragua state, September 23, 2023. Photo: AFP.

Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Admiral Remigio Ceballos speaks during a press conference at the Tocorón Penitentiary Center, Aragua state, September 23, 2023. Photo: AFP.