This Monday, President Nicolás Maduro recalled that Venezuela suffers from external aggression and reiterated his proposal for a face-to-face dialogue with the president of Guyana as the only way to resolve the dispute over the Essequibo territory.

During the Con Maduro+ program broadcast this Monday, September 25, the president stated that there is only one solution and it is to resume direct dialogue within the framework of the 1966 Geneva Agreement. During the program, President Maduro spoke about the historical and legal background of the Venezuelan claim over the Essequibo territory:

“I, Nicolás Maduro Moros, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on behalf of our people, am ready to meet with you [Irfaan Ali, Guyanese president] very soon in the Caribbean place of our choice, to dialogue within the framework of the Geneva Agreement, to resume peace negotiations, and that these threats cease and that these illegalities cease, to solve this through dialogue, through diplomacy.”

He called again on the Guyanese president not to be led astray, since Venezuela does not have a colonialist attitude, nor does it seek resources or lands that do not belong to it. Likewise, he instructed government officials to initiate a tour through Latin America in order to show the indisputable documentation supporting the historical rights of Venezuela over the Essequibo territory and the antagonistic plans of ExxonMobil and the US Southern Command.

Regarding the position of the deputy secretary of state of the United States, Brian Nichols, who said that the government of his country supported the right of Guyana to develop its own natural resources, the Venezuelan president reiterated that Guyana is allowing itself to be used in order to threaten Venezuela. “The pretensions today of the US empire, with the support of the British government and the ExxonMobil puppets who rule Guyana, are to come for the riches of the territory of the Essequibo territory,” said the president.

Avoid twisting the truth

President Maduro urged his Guyanese counterpart, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, not to manipulate the facts, after Ali tried to portray Venezuela as an aggressive and colonialist power. President Maduro reiterated his accusations against Ali, who presented Guyana as the victim in the dispute over the Essequibo territory.

“I told the president of Guyana all these truths, in order to put this historical controversy back on track,” said Maduro.

In addition, President Maduro urged his Guyanese counterpart not to be led astray, since Venezuela has never and will never threaten the people of Guyana.

“They try to portray us as the aggressor country when we are the attacked country, as the country that is going to dispossess another country of its territory, when we are the ones that have been dispossessed of our territory,” President Maduro said.

