Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that the 12th broadcast of his television show Con Maduro+, scheduled for this Monday, will be cancelled due to health problems.

This was announced on Monday, August 7, by President Maduro through his social media accounts. He explained that “due to medical advice, as a result of an otitis media, I have been forced to suspend my public agenda.”

Hoy lunes #7Ago, teníamos previsto realizar la edición Nº 12 del programa Con Maduro +, cargada de anuncios, intercambios directos con el Poder Popular y nuevas experiencias con nuestra juventud. Sin embargo, por recomendación médica, producto de una Otitis Media que tengo, me he… pic.twitter.com/qWJOvdINna — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 7, 2023

President Maduro offered his apologies to the Venezuelan people. “I will keep you informed,” he said on social media.

Otitis media is an inflammation or infection of the middle ear. It can occur as a result of a cold, sore throat, or respiratory infection.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

