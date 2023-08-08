Just a day before the kickoff of a two-day Amazon summit to be held in the Brazilian city of Belém, Yván Gil, Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Venezuela’s commitment to working together with neighboring nations to protect the Amazonian rainforest, also known as the “lungs of the planet.”

“With great expectations, we arrived in the Brazilian city of Belém do Pará where the Amazon summit will be held, resuming cooperation to protect the lungs of the planet and guarantee a safe Amazon of peace and belonging to all South Americans,” Gil wrote in a post on the social media network X.

Con grandes expectativas llegamos a la ciudad brasileña de Belén do Pará donde se realizará la Cumbre de la Amazonía, retomando la cooperación para proteger al pulmón vegetal del planeta y garantizar una Amazonía y segura, de paz y de todas y todos los sudamericanos. pic.twitter.com/PHU5Ge0g7p — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) August 7, 2023

According to the news agency Prensa Latina, representatives from the Amazonian countries of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela will participate in the meeting convened by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva.

Additionally, the Venezuelan national news agency Agencia Venezolana de Noticias has reported that besides the Amazonian countries, representatives from Indonesia, France, Norway, and Germany are also expected to take part.

In this context, the foreign and environment ministers of the participating nations are preparing details for the Declaration of Belém, which will initially encompass at least 130 points and a comprehensive plan to preserve the “lung of the planet.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.