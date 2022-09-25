The aspiration of the Venezuelan people for peace in a multipolar and pluricentric world, the defense of truth and the principles of coexistence and rationality, and the rejection of the mechanisms of coercion against Venezuela and other countries, were the highlights of the message sent this Saturday, September 24, by the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro to the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

The speech, in the form of an Open Letter to Humanity by the Venezuelan president and read by Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faría at the UN General Assembly session, highlighted important issues such as Venezuela’s offer to act as a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine, presenting dialogue as the mechanism for a solution and understanding between the parties.

“For my country, that of a people that has never participated in an international armed conflict, there is no other path except peace, justice, trust and respect for international law,” President Maduro wrote.

In this regard, President Maduro stated that Venezuela subscribes to the peace proposal presented by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which advocates for the creation of an international commission to facilitate sovereign dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. President Maduro has offered that Venezuela would like to facilitate the conditions for this peace proposal.

The Venezuelan president also referred to the unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela in his message to the 77th UN General Assembly.

He specified that these are cruel measures that can be classified as crimes against humanity that violate the rights of the Venezuelan people. He explained that 913 illegal sanctions imposed on Venezuela have caused the nation losses of $150 billion, while around $10 billion in deposits in banks and funds abroad have been seized or frozen. In addition to this, Venezuelan state assets abroad such as CITGO corporation in the United States have been seized, and $1.2 billion gold remain illegally blocked by the Bank of England.

The letter emphasized that Venezuela is a victim of a hybrid war aimed at regime change and that a crime against humanity is being committed against its people, all because Venezuela has successfully implemented an alternative model—Bolivarian socialism that actually guarantees civil and human rights.

“As one of the world’s leading oil and gas producer,” the letter continued, “Venezuela can and wants to be useful, as a member of OPEC, in this energy crisis that has been dragging on for a decade and that deeply affects the price and supply system, and impacts the poorest countries as well as the richest ones.”

The letter further stated that the Venezuelan people, like all people of the world, aspire to live in peace in a multipolar and pluricentric world, without supremacism or intolerance. It added that the root of the current global crisis lies in the capitalist system and its globalizing and neoliberal implementation. The crisis of the West, which has brought the world to the current state of danger, involves an ethical crisis: the North must learn to coexist with different views and not submit them for its own benefit.

