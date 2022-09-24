The foreign ministers of the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) ratified their commitment to the defense of multilateralism when they met for the 12th Political Council held on Friday, September 23, in New York City, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. The foreign ministers agreed to increase cooperation, including multilateral cooperation, to assist the most vulnerable countries of the regional bloc.

An official statement released by ALBA-TCP declared that the bloc work with increased cooperation for “the small island developing nations, landlocked developing countries, taking into consideration, among others, their concerns about the negative consequences of climate change.”

El Consejo Político del @ALBATCP celebró su XXII reunión en la ciudad de Nueva York.

La Ministra y los Ministros de Relaciones Exteriores y los Jefes de Delegaciones adoptaron la siguiente declaración: pic.twitter.com/tgKp3Z3n9L — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) September 23, 2022

The block also reaffirmed its condemnation of the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against sovereign States, as such measures violate the norms and principles of international law as well as the Charter of the United Nations.

Call for the lifting of sanctions

The ALBA-TCP also called for the lifting of the sanctions imposed by the United States on Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“The sanctions threaten the development, recovery, economic resilience of the region and the stability of our peoples, particularly in the context of pandemics,” the statement emphasized.

Regarding Venezuela, the foreign ministers condemned the decisions of the British judiciary on Venezuela’s international reserves.

“It violates international law… The States of the Alliance support the legal actions that Venezuela will take to reverse this illegal measure,” the ministers affirmed.

They also condemned the hijacking, by the US, of the Venezuelan cargo aircraft YV3531, belonging to the Venezuelan cargo airline EMTRASUR, which has been grounded in Argentina since June.

“This constitutes a new act of plundering and illegitimate and immoral appropriation of the national assets of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela abroad,” the ministers said in the statement.

Los países del ALBA-TCP rechazamos la imposición de medidas coercitivas unilaterales contra los Estados soberanos, violatorias del Derecho Internacional y la Carta de las Naciones Unidas, atentando contra el desarrollo, la economía y la estabilidad de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/0Vpy2A6ziZ — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 23, 2022

“The ALBA-TCP countries reject the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against sovereign States, in violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, threatening the development, economy and stability of our peoples,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría, who participated in the meeting, posted on his Twitter account.

12th Political Council of ALBA-TCP

On Friday, the countries of the ALBA-TCP evaluated the regional political situation and its prospects in the 12th Political Council of the bloc.

This meeting took place in the context of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, with the purpose of “evaluating the regional political situation and its prospects. Alliance for life!,” as announced by the regional integration body on its Twitter account.

Este #23SEP se desarrollará la XXII Reunión del Consejo Político del ALBA-TCP en #NewYork con el propósito de evaluar la coyuntura política regional y sus perspectivas. ¡Alianza para la vida! pic.twitter.com/YQvGJFz88n — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) September 22, 2022

The Political Council was attended by the Foreign Affairs ministers of the member states of the bloc.

ALBA-TCP is made up of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

