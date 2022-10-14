October 14, 2022
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center) flanked by Minister for Culture Ernesto Villegas (left) and his wife and Deputy Cilia Flores (right), during a meeting with indigenous leader at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, during the Indigenous Resistance Day. Photo: Presidential Press.

