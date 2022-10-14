Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, requested this Wednesday, October 12, the drawing up of a government plan to serve indigenous peoples, as part of the 3R.nets strategy.
From Miraflores Palace, in commemoration of the 530 years of the Indigenous Resistance, the Venezuelan president asked to structure a government plan to serve the original peoples in different areas.
The head of state instructed that within the framework of the 3R.NETS, indigenous peoples be served in the areas of land, housing, food, education and culture.
Likewise, Maduro announced that for the October 12th commemoration, the fight for the decolonization of the indigenous peoples of America will be added to the national holiday name. “I declare as of this year the Day of Indigenous Resistance and Decolonization of all America,” said the head of state.
The president called for the decolonization of the mind, education, culture and the historical account of the struggle.
“We must continue to resist US imperialism, but we must go through a process of decolonization of our peoples and of our life in society,” he added.
Maduro recalled when President Hugo Chávez Frías stated that on October 12 neither the “day of race” nor the day of “Hispanic heritage” could be celebrated, but it was about the commemoration of the resistance of indigenous peoples, not only in Venezuela, but throughout America.
“Today we also pay tribute to the spiritual strength of our Hugo Chavez,” he said.
On the other hand, he reported that from November 12 to 14 the Congress of the New Era of the Indigenous Movement of Venezuela will be held.
During this international congress, a new joint work plan will be created to continue titling ancestral Indian lands.
“The land must be handed over to promote agricultural production and culture, and original peoples education,” instructed the president.
In this regard, he stressed that the native peoples of the region, such as the Mapuche of Chile and the indigenous of Canada, will be invited to the conference.
(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/DP
