Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro visited the China Academy of Aerospace Technology facilities, where all of China’s satellites are produced, continuing his tour of China.

On Tuesday, September 12, President Maduro shared his experiences from the facilities in Beijing and learned about the scope of China’s aerospace projects. These activities were reported in a Presidential Press release.

China Space Technology (CAST) is in charge of research, exploration, and development of technological avenues for the use of outer space.

Joining forces with China’s aerospace technology

Director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) Zhang Keijan guided the tour of the technology center. After a welcome speech, the visit began at the Exhibition Center, where the history of the DFH-4, DFH-5, and DFH-3 satellites was explained.

Keijan assured the Venezuelan delegation that both countries “have much to cooperate on in terms of space.” According to the news agency AVN, Keijan stated that China “is willing to join forces with Venezuela to explore the mysteries of the universe and share the fruits of space development to promote global space governance and build a community of common destiny for humanity in the field of outer space.”

Venezuela recently became the first American nation to be invited to the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program led by China and Russia. They plan for the ILRS to have a permanent base near the South Pole of the Moon in the next decade.

Keijan emphasized that “China and Venezuela will carry out broad and deep cooperation in the engineering, research, and implementation of the Lunar Station.”

The People’s Republic of China has built and launched telecommunications and satellites for many countries, particularly developing nations.

Currently, aerospace development in China is focused on integrating platforms with new solutions, including automated developments with Artificial Intelligence and new propulsion methods that are more efficient and economical. The application of Telecommunications satellites, remote sensing, and navigation systems are entirely complementary.

