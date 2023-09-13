In a new attempt to conspire against Venezuela, Sergio Moro, an ally of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, spoke before the Brazilian Senate about “the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela that affects his country.” For this, he invited opposition primaries candidate María Corina Machado to the session.

During his speech in the Brazilian Senate, Moro stated that he is “concerned” that his country is receiving “refugees due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.”

“We welcome them, but it would be better if it didn’t happen,” said the former minister of the extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro was among many far-right Latin American presidents who oversaw the Venezuelan migration wave in an attempt to push the “humanitarian crisis” agenda against Chavismo.

Moro stated that restoring Venezuela’s “financial health” is necessary to stop the exodus of Venezuelan migrants. To push his smear campaign against Venezuela in the Brazilian Senate’s security session, Moro invited opposition candidate Machado to participate via video conference.

Lutar pela democracia na América Latina nunca foi tão necessário. https://t.co/ANhbPJyxSj — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) September 12, 2023

Since her political disqualification was confirmed, María Corina Machado has sought to remain in the international community’s spotlight, attacking the Venezuelan government and portraying herself as the victim of a conspiracy. This time, Moro gave her the opportunity to do so from the Brazilian Senate.

Sergio Moro was a key player in the Lava Jato lawfare project against Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Several analysts in Brazil have linked him to US intelligence services.

Moro was essential in his role as judge in the Lava Jato case, which led to the complete destabilization of the Brazilian government through the trial against Dilma Rousseff, the rise of Michel Temer, and the imprisonment of Lula da Silva. These events cumulated in the election of Bolsonaro.

The lawfare against Lula and Brazil’s democracy became evident on September 6, when Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) annulled all the evidence against Brazilian President Lula da Silva. The evidence was ruled as a fabrication and one of the biggest judicial errors in the country’s history.

STF Judge José Antonio Dias Toffoli annulled all evidence obtained through collaboration agreements with Odebrecht executives. The mega anti-corruption operation Lava Jato, described as the largest corruption scheme in Brazil, was really a lawfare initiative launched by the US government to oust the democratically elected government of Dilma Rousseff and imprison Lula da Silva to prevent his candidacy in future presidential elections.

Lava Jato’s fabricated evidence caused Lula da Silva to spend 580 days in jail. Now, Sergio Moro may be imprisoned for his role in the operation, as the STF judge ordered that a criminal investigation be opened against Moro and the prosecutors who led the Lava Jato investigation. Moro is currently a senator in the Brazilian Congress for the right-wing party União Brasil.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

