January 18, 2024
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (right) and US billionaire Bill Gates (left) conversing during a panel at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Photo: Office of Colombian Presidency.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (right) and US billionaire Bill Gates (left) conversing during a panel at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Photo: Office of Colombian Presidency.