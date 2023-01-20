Controversial tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk unleashed a torrent of criticism against the World Economic Forum through his social media accounts on Wednesday, January 18, warning that the WEF is hell-bent on governing the world and dictating the lifestyles of the world population.

Since the opening of the annual WEF meeting on Monday, January 16, in the Swiss city of Davos, Musk has been detailing his criticisms on his Twitter account, writing that the “WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

In another post, Musk solicited the opinion of other users with a poll on whether the platform of the global political and economic elite “should control the world.” So far, the results have been overwhelmingly negative.

He also compared the forum to 4Chan, a platform known for generating unsubstantiated conspiracy theories. “There should be a game show: 4Chan or Davos, who said it?” Musk posted on Twitter.

His comments were in response to remarks by Davos Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab at the opening of the event, urging attendees to “master the future” through the new WEF virtual village that would work closely with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to ensure that everything was safe.

Musk blasted the WEF chairman’s words. “Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!?” he posted in reply to a short clip of Schwab’s speech.

Musk has expressed his disapproval of the WEF multiple times, most recently last year, when he wrote in a tweet, “My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol.” However, WEF declared that Musk had not been invited, and that his last invitation was in 2015.

The Davos event, which claims to promote environmental and social causes, is taking place amidst backlash from environmental activists and the public. The environmental NGO Greenpeace denounced the WEF opening, stating that the private planes that transported the world’s political and business elite to Switzerland in May 2021 emitted an amount of carbon dioxide equivalent to that produced by 350,000 cars.

Musk’s hypocritical tirade against the WEF attempts to conceal the fact that he is a member of the same global economic elite that wants to control the world’s resources and subjugate governments to the whims of the capitalist aristocracy. Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, and one of the richest people in the world, infamously supported the 2019 coup in Bolivia against then President Evo Morales, and in response to criticisms of his strong-arming, demanded that people “get over” the fact that people like him would “coup whoever we want” for lithium and other natural resources. Although Musk likes to brand himself as a supporter of free speech, his recently acquired social media giant, Twitter, continues to cooperate with the US government and suppress the accounts of Palestinian activists and other anti-imperialist sources.

