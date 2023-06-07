June 7, 2023
Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Minister of Defense Iván Velásquez walk alongside members of the armed forces during the inauguration of General William Salamanca as the new director of the police, in Bogotá, on May 9, 2023. Photo: Raul Arboleda/AFP.

