September 16, 2022—Through a message published on its social networks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation informed on September 14 about the signing by President Vladimir Putin of the decree of the Order of Friendship with which the Chancellor of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Carlos Faría Tortosa will be decorated. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on the social network Twitter @mae_rusia: “Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to decorate the Chancellor of Venezuela @Fariacrt with the Order of Friendship for his great contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela.” Previously in July 2022, the Russian Embassy in Venezuela had asked the National Assembly of the South American country to approve the award.

The Order of Friendship was established on December 17, 1972 and is awarded by the Russian Federation to Russian citizens, as well as foreigners, who stand out in a special way for their achievements in promoting peace, friendship, cooperation and understanding between nations, for active preservation, improvement and promotion of the cultural and historical heritage of Russia, for fruitful activities in the rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures, nations and peoples. It was created by decree of the President of the Russian Federation on March 2, 1994. This decoration succeeds the Order of the Friendship of Peoples, which was instituted on December 17, 1972 in the then Soviet Union.

The current Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Carlos Faría served as Ambassador to Russia from June 7, 2017 until May 16, 2022. He had previously served as Minister for Industry and Trade, as well as Deputy Minister of Intermediate and Light Industries. On the other hand, Chancellor Faría is a Mechanical Engineer, mention in Technology in the Construction of Machinery, Machines, Tools and Instruments, graduated with the highest academic honors “Cum Laude” from the Polytechnic University of Kharkov, Ukraine, former USSR, in 1987. At the engineering level, he has more than thirty years of experience in plant management in the graphic arts, plastics, electrical, metal-mechanical and consumer products industries, as well as in the area of industrial maintenance and project development. As a diplomat, he has developed an extensive career in which his important work in the strengthening of diplomatic relations and the growth and strengthening of economic, commercial, educational, political and cultural exchange between Venezuela and the Russian Federation stands out.

The Order of Friendship has been received by important personalities of the international political and cultural world such as historian Eusebio Leal (Cuba), architect Oscar Niemeyer (Brazil), Orchestra Conductor Ricardo Muti (Italy), philosopher Dario Salas (Chile), among others.

🇷🇺🇻🇪 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presented the Order of Friendship to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria during a meeting on the sidelines the UN General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/ZWTQgmGNzw — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 21, 2022

Orinoco Tribune special by Yoselina Guevara López

YGL/OT

