PSUV Expresses Solidarity with Cuba in Face of US Imperialist Aggression – Demonstration in Support of Cuba in Caracas

Caracas, July 12, 2021 (Special for OrinocoTribune.com)—The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), in a public statement issued this Monday, July 12, expressed its solidarity with the people and government of Cuba, faced with a new onslaught by the US empire against the Cuban Revolution.

“We will accompany that brother people as another soldier to defeat the imperialist recolonizing plans with which they intend to overthrow the independence and sovereignty of our sister nation and establish, at an inopportune moment, the re-instatement of the nefarious Plan Condor that—violating democracy, institutions, and the wishes of the peoples—seeks to place obstacles to our absolute determination to build the future in accordance with the sacred national interests of our peoples,” read a part of the document.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Diosdado Cabello wrote: “The dignity of the Cuban people is neither bought nor sold, the attacks of imperialism will fail against the Cuban Revolution. More than 60 years of attacks have strengthened its morale and collective conscience. Those who oppose Cuba oppose La Patria Grande. Venceremos!”

La Dignidad del Pueblo Cubano ni se compra ni se vende, los ataques del imperialismo no podrán con la Revolución Cubana, más de 60 años de ataques han fortalecido la moral y la conciencia colectiva, cuando es contra Cuba es contra la Patria Grande. Nosotros Venceremos!! — Diosdado Cabello R (@dcabellor) July 12, 2021

The PSUV statement reads:

The men and women of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela support the heroic people of the Republic of Cuba, the Communist Party of Cuba and the President of that sister Nation, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who with determination and love for freedom, sovereignty and independence—a legacy of the historical struggles of the Cuban people together with their historical leader Commander Fidel Castro—today face a new escalation of aggression from the United States empire.

We are convinced of the definitive victory of the Cuban people in this anti-imperialist struggle for sovereignty, independence, and freedom, following the heroic example of José Martí and Antonio Maceo, to hold unscathed the flags of sovereignty and determination for the construction of socialism, whose basis is the defense of humanity and the solidarity of the peoples, as they have always demonstrated, as they do today with their invaluable efforts in the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Henry Reeve International Brigade of Cuban doctors and the creation of several vaccine candidates that seek to protect the peoples of our region and the world.

The criminal empire continues with its attacks against the glorious People of Martí. However, as the compatriot President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, put it, “if you want to know what Cuba is capable of, open the blockade. We will never bend our flags!”

The Bolivarian Revolution, loyal in all circumstances and times to the action and thought of the South American Father of Liberty, Simón Bolívar, and to the love shown in each action towards the revolutionary people and brother of the Republic of Cuba by our commander Hugo Chávez, will accompany that brother people as another soldier to defeat the imperialist recolonizing plans with which they intend to overthrow the independence and sovereignty of our sister nation and establish, at an inopportune moment, the re-instatement of the nefarious Plan Condor that—violating democracy, institutions, and the wishes of the peoples—seeks to place obstacles to our absolute determination to build the future in accordance with the sacred national interests of our peoples.

It is a plan of the criminal empire, from which our country has also suffered on various occasions and still does, although we remain loyal and united as one people alongside the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the President Conductor of Victories, Nicolás Maduro Moro, always ready to face the imperialist plans that seek to subjugate the inalienable will for the freedom of our people, who tirelessly work in a Civic-Military-Police union to build a homeland where peace, stability, equality and social justice are preserved.

The heroic people of the Republic of Cuba, who have given so much to humanity, oblige us to defend it from the criminal plans of the empire; to defend it with dignity, loyalty and patriotic determination like that of our founding fathers in the independence epic on the glorious field of Carabobo. To our brother People of Cuba, to its President Miguel Díaz-Canel, to the historical legacy of courage and solidarity that has always characterized the leadership of the Cuban Revolution, all of our Solidarity in the face of this new attack by the criminal empire.

Demonstration in solidarity with Cuba held in Caracas

In parallel, the PSUV and friends of Cuba in Caracas held a rally at the Cuban Embassy in Venezuela’s capital to demonstrate their support for the Cuban people and government in response to the smear campaign promoted by the United States against the Caribbean island.

#EnFotos | Concentración en la Embajada de Cuba en Caracas en apoyo a la nación caribeña ante las recientes protestas y provocaciones que surgieron en la isla en contra de la revolución pic.twitter.com/YqzjnFVEPp — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) July 12, 2021

PSUV’s Vice President of Mobilization and deputy to the National Assembly (AN), Pedro Infante, sent “a large embrace to all of revolutionary Cuba,” and read the statement in solidarity and support for the Cuban Revolution. On the other hand, Congressman Jesús Farías, who was also present at the Cuban embassy in Caracas, said “we are facing a new onslaught from imperialism. Not only against Cuba but against all the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean—a renewed, miserable aggression of imperialism against our peoples.”

Farias demanded “the immediate end of the Yankee blockade, considering that it is with great cynicism that the US comes to promote supposed humanitarian aid to the Cuban people and other Latin American countries—but above all to the Cuban—when we all know that the main cause of the great sacrifices of the Cuban people and of the great sufferings, is the US blockade. We do not want humanitarian aid, but respect for the dignity of a people and that these illegal, immoral, and criminal actions cease, because they impact on our population.”

Featured image: Flags of Cuba and Venezuela. File photo.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza

OT/JRE/SL