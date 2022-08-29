During this weekend’s election day for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela’s (PSUV) grassroots representatives, 55% of street delegates’ mandates were renewed.

“Congratulations to those compañeras and compañeros who have already taken office,” said PSUV vice president Diosdado Cabello during a press conference. “At this time, 45,125 communities have been registered. One process is teaching the others. We have been learning. The creativity of our people has been extraordinary.”

This week the elections of the heads of the Hugo Chávez Battle Units (UBCh) will be held, noted Cabello. For this process, the voting time will be longer because it requires greater participation.

“On Wednesday, we will offer a press conference to guide and report on the latest details of this activity,” he said.

“The fundamental principle is that there are no … pressures of any nature [from above],” said Cabello. “The rules are the same for everyone. How beautiful the process of the promoters, of the street delegates and of the communities has turned out.”

Struggle against corruption and drug trafficking

Cabello emphasized that there is no place for corruption within the party. He reported that during the process of electing street delegates, only one irregularity was noted, by the former mayor of Ricaurte in the state of Cojedes.

“The person who was mayor of the Ricaurte municipality, responsible for everything that happened, will be called, and the processes have to be repeated there,” said Cabello. “We are not going to permit anarchy, or groupism, or divisionism, much less caudillismo.”

“No one feels that because they were mayor, because they were governor, because they were a deputy or a ministry official, they have the power to interfere with the will of the people,” said Cabello.

“The state liaison comrade has been appointed to review the entire process in the place where the problem occurred,” added Cabello. “There was one event in particular. We recognize it, and are taking the necessary actions to prevent it from happening again.”

When asked about the struggle against drug trafficking, Cabello said that in the event of any attempt to try to smuggle illegal narcotics through Venezuela, the corresponding measures will be taken.

“We have been very clear on the issue of drug trafficking,” responded Cabello. “Aircraft that appears in the Venezuelan sky, in any space that corresponds to Venezuelan territory and is not identified, the protocol is applied to them, and there everyone assumes their responsibility—we ours, whoever does not identify himself assumes their responsibility.

He recalled that the FANB has already neutralized more than 300 aircraft since the approval of the law that allows the security forces of Venezuela to take immediate action against unidentified aircraft.

Cabello stressed that these actions should not affect the resumption of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia, because combatting drug trafficking should be a common priority of both countries.

Solidarity with Cristina Kirchner

Similarly, the PSUV expressed solidarity with the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

“This week there was an attack against President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Venezuela has shown its solidarity. The PSUV joins the solidarity,” said Cabello.

“From Venezuela, we have sent all the expressions of solidarity, in this attempt by the Argentine judicial system, which is closely linked to the extreme right, to cause his suspension, imprisonment and persecution, from here our solidarity embrace,” said Cabello.

The PSUV joins in all the gestures of solidarity with her, added Cabello, and with those who are being persecuted by the “justice” system of Argentina.

