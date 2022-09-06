While El Clarín in Argentina teaches its readers how to use a firearm, to avoid “errors” like the one that spared the vice president’s life, the Chilean media has dusted off old “communist ghosts” to protect the Pinochet constitution. These events are proof that Latin America, that scene of symbolic disputes, is more alive than ever.

It is no surprise that the South is once again a headache for the North, after a period which saw the rise of right-wing governments in which Colombia was a leader, thanks to its leading role in the conspiracy against Venezuela.

Gustavo Petro’s victory, the immanent return of Lula Da Silva to the presidency of Brazil, and the stability of Nicolás Maduro, have caught Uncle Sam’s attention, as the US tries to recover the correlation of forces in its favor.

The weakest progressive governments are in the spotlight. That is, those governments which at this point in the game succumb to the fallacy of satisfying god (the people) and the devil (imperialism). We must not forget of course, the pressure and the sanctions against the others.

The recipe is already well known. The mainstream media has garnered some important victories, feeding hatred and fear, in its Trojan-horse role with respect to political parties. Meanwhile, democracy and the will of the people expressed through it is sabotaged in the name of freedom.

In this regard, more than a deja vú, we are witnessing a new onslaught, dangerously situated on a “passive–aggressive” wave length—even if Washington insists on putting on a charade of false neutrality and of encouraging dialogue. The media at the US’ service and the local right-wing factions intensify their campaigns against the people.

Once again, history has taken it upon itself to remind us of the truth in the saying that “in politics, no victory or defeat is definitive.”

